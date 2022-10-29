Virat has increased the pace of this World Cup: Taylor

Sydney: He has always kept himself away from controversies. He is now the leading commentator after Ian Chappell and Greg Chappell quit the commentary team.



Ever heard a bad thing about Mark Taylor? I don't think so.

After scoring 334 runs against Pakistan, he did not bat again. To top Don Bradman's highest score is to disrespect him. There are not many cricketers with such mentality in this era. His opinion about the current World Cup is as follows:

Mark Taylor: Several matches have been disrupted so far due to rain. A lot of upsets are also happening. I don't know how many more big groups will suffer from this rain outbreak.

The entire cricket world was surprised as Australia lost to New Zealand in the first match.

Mark Taylor: I'm surprised too. However, this early jolt may make the team more cohesive.

Against Sri Lanka, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell created a storm.

Mark Taylor: Both can score quick runs. I understand that, no matter what happens, Australia will have to score big runs. So Stoinis and Maxwell need to be in this red-hot form. They have shown their talent before. These two have to be in the list of best power hitters in the world right now.

You must have seen the India-Pakistan match.

Mark Taylor: Of course. To be successful in T20 cricket, batting needs to be top-class. Both Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have this qualification. By the numbers, Virat has been the dominant force in this World Cup so far with a cool 82 against Pakistan. The pace of the run was kept under control. There was no rush in his game. He batted like a cool customer. Despite losing four wickets, Virat and Hardik pulled the innings out of potential trouble with effortless skill.

Your opinion about the Indian team as a whole!

Mark Taylor: India is a good, balanced side. I am surprised that this team could not win the Asia Cup with such strength. There are no gaps in this team. The way India won the Pakistan match, the discussion is going on everywhere in Australia.

It must be remembered, the energy lavel of the whole Indian team is very good. There is enough motivation to win the match. The team has an excellent balance of young and elite cricketers. Arshdeep Singh looks good.

But the incidents of rain?

Mark Taylor: If it doesn't rain, this T20 World Cup will be more crowded. If the accident does not happen, the competition becomes one-sided. The way England lost to Ireland was really unexpected. Admittedly, the day did not belong to England.

What were you talking about the rain?

Mark Taylor: When it rains, there is a strong breeze everywhere. The same forty-over match, if the rain takes it away, then there is no more fun.