Verstappen thrills home crowd to win Netherlands Grand Prix

Zandvoort (Netherlands): Max Verstappen thrilled his home crowd by winning the Netherlands Grand Prix in style Sunday to reclaim the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton.

The Red Bull driver's leading seventh win of the season and 17th of his career moved him three points ahead of the defending champion, who finished second but softened the blow with a bonus point for fastest lap.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third.

Verstappen's winning margin of 21 seconds over Hamilton was exaggerated because the British driver had to pit again to wrestle back the bonus point from Bottas.

A rare blip by Mercedes saw Bottas told to abort his bid for fastest lap, but it was too late and forced Hamilton to retrieve it.

A jubilant Verstappen grabbed a Dutch flag and

lifted it high toward his adoring fans as they celebrated together.

Verstappen's devoted home fans created a brilliant atmosphere during the race, turning the stands by the seaside town into an orange sea of bodies.

Orange flares were lit and feet were stamped as Verstappen turned to the crowd with a clenched fist after a

clinical drive.