VAR takes center stage again in Spanish league

MADRID: Video review attracted the wrong kind of attention again in the Spanish league after a disallowed goal in the 0-0 draw between Cádiz and Villarreal on Sunday, a day after VAR helped to award a decisive penalty kick for Real Madrid in its "clásico" win against Barcelona.

Cádiz's first-half goal by Álvaro Negredo was called back for offside after a wait of nearly five minutes while the play was analyzed by the officiating crew. The television broadcast showed the image with the superimposed lines that led to the decision, but it still left plenty of space for debate.

Video review also played a role in Alavés' 2-0 win at Valladolid, leading to a red card for the hosts in the first half and influencing two other calls after the break.

Most front pages in Spain on Sunday mentioned the VAR call that played a part in Madrid's 3-1 victory over Barcelona after Sergio Ramos' jersey was pulled inside the area at the Camp Nou Stadium. Barcelona and coach Ronald Koeman loudly complained, saying the pull on Ramos did not cause him to drop on the field in such a manner.

A victory against Villarreal could have left promoted Cádiz near the top of the standings, but instead it stayed in sixth place. The club from southern Spain was coming off a 1-0 win at Real Madrid.

"What bothers me is if only some plays are being checked," Cádiz coach Álvaro Cervera said. "If they went to check and it's offside, then it's offside, no problem. But which ones are checked and which ones are not checked?"

Koeman had claimed Saturday that only calls against Barcelona were being

checked.