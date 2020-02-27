Tousart gives Lyon edge against below-par Ronaldo, Juventus

Lyon: Cristiano Ronaldo drew a blank as a Lucas Tousart goal handed Lyon a surprise 1-0 win over Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in France. Midfielder Tousart netted in the 31st minute on Wednesday to give Lyon a lead to defend when they head to Turin for the return on March 17.

The goal came with Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt off receiving treatment, but it was just reward for an excellent first half by a Lyon side enduring a mediocre

campaign.

They then survived late Juventus pressure to claim their finest European result since defeating Manchester City in last season's group stage. "It was a top-class first-half performance from us. It was much harder in the second half, but I was happy with how we hung in there," said Lyon coach Rudi Garcia.

"I said to the boys that when you're at home in the first leg it's very important not to concede, and now we need to go and score there. We must remain humble, it's only half-time."

Maurizio Sarri's side have genuine ambitions of winning a trophy that has evaded Juventus for almost a quarter of a century now, but they could not claim a precious away goal here, with Paulo Dybala seeing a late effort disallowed. "In the first half it was not the Juve that we know. We didn't get going in attack. I am struggling to understand certain things," said Sarri, who thought his team could have had two penalties.

"We didn't do enough given this was a Champions League match but fortunately we still have 90 minutes to turn it around."