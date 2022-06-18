Tottenham congratulate Chhetri for equalling Puskas' tally of 84 goals
London: In something that normally doesn't happen, Indian football team captain Sunil Chhteri received a congratulatory message from English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur for equalling Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas' tally of 84 international goals.
By scoring India's second goal in their final AFC Asian Cup Qualifying game against Afghanistan on Tuesday, Chhetri drew level with Puskas while becoming the fifth-highest international goal scorer of all time.
He now stands just two goals behind Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi's tally of 86 goals.
"Congratulations to India's @chetrisunil11 for equalling the great Ferenc Puskas with his tally of 84 international goals! #IndianFootball," Tottenham Hotspur wrote on their Twitter handle.
The North London-based club finished fourth in the 2021-22 EPL season with 71 points. Manchester City were crowned champions.
The 37-year-old Chhetri is the third-highest goal scorer in international football among active players, a list that is led by Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldo has so far scored 117 goals for the national team.
In an illustrious career, Chhetri has represented the Indian team in 129 games so far.
When asked about his record, the Indian captain said, "I genuinely don't care about records and personal milestones. I just want to enjoy myself as I move on to the last moments just go out and enjoy on the pitch."
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Govt reconstitutes panel to examine rep of officials17 Jun 2022 8:02 PM GMT
'Why action was taken only against actor Ketaki Chitale?'17 Jun 2022 8:01 PM GMT
HC says right to vote not absolute, rejects pleas by Nawab, Deshmukh17 Jun 2022 8:01 PM GMT
Youth fury over 'Agnipath' singes nation17 Jun 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Army, Navy, Air Force to kickstart initial recruitment process by next ...17 Jun 2022 7:59 PM GMT