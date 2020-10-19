Tottenham collapse on Bale's return to draw 3-3 vs West Ham

London: Tottenham was transformed by Gareth Bale's homecoming, just not in the way that Jose Mourinho had imagined.

Cruising 3-0 when Bale came off the bench in the 72nd minute against West Ham, Tottenham incredibly collapsed in a game it had been in control of to draw 3-3 in the Premier League on

Sunday.

It was with almost the last kick of the game that Manuel Lanzini blasted a shot from distance into the roof of the net to snatch a point that seemed extremely unlikely when Son Heung-min scored in the first minute and Harry Kane netted twice by the 16th minute.

It's difficult to believe we lost two points, threw them away," Mourinho said.

Agonizingly for Bale, after Fabi n Balbuena's header in the 82nd and Davinson S nchez's own-goal three minutes later, the on-loan forward from Real Madrid had a golden chance to score Tottenham's

fourth.

Released by Kane, Bale sent Angelo Ogbonna sliding to the turf as he drilled into the penalty area but managed to drag a shot wide.

It's a pity he couldn't score the fourth goal that could kill the game, Mourinho said.

The decision not to start him I think was a good decision, a decision to show that he doesn't have a beautiful chair waiting for him in the team and he sits there the first time he can. It was a message to the team that in this team everybody has to fight for positions."

Rather than any joy for Bale on his return to Tottenham after seven years, it was a player brought on even later than the Welshman who ended up celebrating.