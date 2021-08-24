Tokyo Paralympics begins with glittering, fitting Opening Ceremony

Tokyo: In manner most fitting, the Tokyo Paralympics began here on Tuesday with the central theme of 'We Have Wings' in a colourful opening ceremony, depicting the para athletes' endeavour to fly high in the face of unimaginable adversities.

At times tugging at the heartstrings, the otherwise joyous and colourful opening ceremony -- the main character of which was a 'little one-winged plane' -- encapsulated the idea that every human being has its own wings, and by mustering courage and spreading them wide, it can go anywhere irrespective of which way the wind blows.

Emperor Naruhito declared the Games open in front of a near-empty stadium before the Paralympic flag was carried into the National Stadium.

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said the organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics can deliver a "safe" Games.

"I cannot believe we are finally here," said Parsons.

"Many doubted this day would happen, many thought it was impossible. Thanks to the efforts of many, the most transformative event is happening.

"Organisers never lost faith and have worked tirelessly along with the Japanese Government."

Prior to that, the ceremony paid homage to the resilience of para athletes while giving the message of moving forward amid the unrelenting devastation being caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Paralympics have returned to Tokyo for the first time in 57 years, making the Japanese capital the first ever city to host the Games twice.

The ceremony was set in a 'Para Airport' -- a symbol of diversity and inclusion -- and began with a video that depicted the strength of para athletes.

In the video, a gentle breeze turned into a huge gust of wind that reached the stadium and swept through the field of play.

Following this, a group of crew members, who work at the airport, began a countdown at the end of which fireworks lit up the night sky to celebrate the start of the Games.

IPC chief Parsons and Naruhito were welcomed to the stadium following which the Japanese flag was carried to the stage by six individuals including Kaori Icho, four-times Olympic freestyle wrestling champion and Takumi Astani, a rescue worker. Sombre music played in the background.

After introducing the 22 sports and events at Tokyo 2020, a colourful line of light appeared at the end of the first video, which then transformed into the runway of the Para Airport.

Giant propellers and balloons surrounded the outer stage, forming the Agitos symbol of the Paralympics.

After the Parade of Nations came the 'little one-winged plane' - performed by young 13-year-old wheelchair-bound Yui Wago, who had never

acted before.