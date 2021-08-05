Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina wins bronze and billions of hearts

New Delhi: Far from the madding crowd and the hustle and bustle of the city lies Baromukhia. This little known village in Golaghat district of Assam and entire India burst in joy as Lovlina Borgohain finally sealed a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.



The tall 23-year-old Indian, competing in her maiden Olympics against strong opponent Busenaz Surmeneli from Turkey was certainly the underdog, going into the bout on Wednesday. In the end, Lovlina was out-boxed and out-hit but not overawed. She walked out of the ring with her head held high.

To be sure, Lovlina had assured herself of the bronze medal on Friday itself. Yet, there was hope she could better the colour of her medal. That did not happen as the Turkish girl was solid in her approach. Her defence was compact and she was a bundle of energy and got the points with blows aimed at the right places of the Indian pugilist.

Pundits may say Lovlina was no match for her opponent today. But what stood out was Lovlina's refreshing approach and taking over a legacy created by none other than Mary Kom. Lovlina is the third boxer after Vijender Singh and Mary to win a bronze medal at the Olympics. The journey can only get better from here.

"I'm sad and shocked that I lost. I had worked very hard for the gold medal," said Lovlina just after the bout. Her reaction was understandable as in boxing, a boxer always feels he or she has done the best.

But what really tugged at the heart of billions was when Lovlina said: "I have never went (gone) on a holiday since I started boxing. I want to take one month leave and go somewhere," she said.

Competitive sport can be killing. Long hours of training, being away from the family and focussing just on the sport is not easy. Lovlina's parents are in the village and she has twin sisters who also competed in martial art.

Lovlina started with Muay Thai, a martial art sport. Yet, from the time she was introduced to boxing, she fell in love with the sport. Tiken Borgohain, her father, says there was no looking back for Lovlina once she did well in 2012 in boxing at a Kolkata tournament. "She was determined to win an Olympic medal," he said. "Lovlina has worked very hard and we are extremely proud of this medal," he added.

Lavish praise for Lovlina came from one and all, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours," tweeted the PM.

So, who really gets the credit for Lovlina reaching this stage?

She comes from a modest family, her parents and sisters have backed her to the hilt. To move away from Golaghat to Guwahati, at first was, not easy. But that tunnel vision and determination are what separates winner from champions.

Lovlina battled COVID-19 as well, a disease which leaves serious side effects. For Lovlina to recover and be ready for Tokyo is a tribute to her seriousness. The government has provided large support to the Indian athletes. Yet, for the Tokyo Olympics debutant to rock the big stage was least expected as the entire focus was on Mary Kom.

There are sad stories about her village. It does not have basic facilities like good connection by road and medical care. Even drinking water is an issue. Netas are now promising to do the needful as they will want photo ops with her when she is back in India.

The 2,000 odd dwellers in her village Baromukhia will also want to see Lovlina and her medal.

As for her family, their lives will go on as usual. Her father has a small tea estate and her mother has not been keeping well. After a break from sport, Lovlina, just 23, will again focus on boxing. The Asian Games in 2022 and Paris Olympics in 2024 beckon her.

Maybe, this medal will wake up more talent in the north east. After all, if Mary Kom created a movement in Manipur, India is lucky to have Mirabai Chanu as silver medal winner in weightlifting. Lovlina's medal also proves talent in India is there in every nook and corner, not the crowded cities bursting at the seams.