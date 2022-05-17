Title wait nearly over for AC Milan
Milan: AC Milan's lengthy wait for the Italian league title will last another week at least.
Second-half goals from Rafael Leão and Theo Hernández saw Milan beat Atalanta 2-0 on Sunday and it now only needs one point from its final match to secure its first Serie A title since 2011.
The Rossoneri could even have clinched the title on Sunday but defending champion and fierce rival Inter Milan won 3-1 at relegation-threatened Cagliari to keep its fading title hopes alive.
Milan was two points ahead of Inter and has the better head-to-head record, which is the first tiebreaker in Serie A. Stefano Pioli's Milan plays at Sassuolo in the final round next weekend, and Inter hosts Sampdoria.
There was a heady atmosphere at San Siro, with Milan fans knowing their team is on the brink of ending the 11-year wait.
However, Atalanta managed to frustrate Milan and almost took the lead in the 31st minute but Rossoneri goalkeeper Mike Maignan pulled off a good save to keep out Luis Muriel's effort. Milan upped the tempo in the second half and fans were on their feet nine minutes after the restart as they thought Hernández's free kick had gone in but it landed on the outside of the side netting.
They only had to wait two minutes, however, before Leão used his pace to run onto a ball over the top from Junior Messias — who had only just come on — and drill it into the bottom left corner in the 56th.
And Milan all but sealed the match 15 minutes from time with a stunning goal from Hernández, who mazed his way from the edge of his area all the way into the opponents' area before firing into the bottom right corner.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata main opposition face: TMC16 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
ATF price hiked by 5.3%, Trinamool slams Centre16 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
DC beat PBKS by 17 runs, inch closer to IPL play-offs berth16 May 2022 7:24 PM GMT
Nikhat, Manisha, Parveen confirm medals with QF wins16 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT
Swiatek on streak entering French Open16 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT