Title wait nearly over for AC Milan

Milan: AC Milan's lengthy wait for the Italian league title will last another week at least.

Second-half goals from Rafael Leão and Theo Hernández saw Milan beat Atalanta 2-0 on Sunday and it now only needs one point from its final match to secure its first Serie A title since 2011.

The Rossoneri could even have clinched the title on Sunday but defending champion and fierce rival Inter Milan won 3-1 at relegation-threatened Cagliari to keep its fading title hopes alive.

Milan was two points ahead of Inter and has the better head-to-head record, which is the first tiebreaker in Serie A. Stefano Pioli's Milan plays at Sassuolo in the final round next weekend, and Inter hosts Sampdoria.

There was a heady atmosphere at San Siro, with Milan fans knowing their team is on the brink of ending the 11-year wait.

However, Atalanta managed to frustrate Milan and almost took the lead in the 31st minute but Rossoneri goalkeeper Mike Maignan pulled off a good save to keep out Luis Muriel's effort. Milan upped the tempo in the second half and fans were on their feet nine minutes after the restart as they thought Hernández's free kick had gone in but it landed on the outside of the side netting.

They only had to wait two minutes, however, before Leão used his pace to run onto a ball over the top from Junior Messias — who had only just come on — and drill it into the bottom left corner in the 56th.

And Milan all but sealed the match 15 minutes from time with a stunning goal from Hernández, who mazed his way from the edge of his area all the way into the opponents' area before firing into the bottom right corner.