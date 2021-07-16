This could be a historic Olympics for India: Bindra

New Delhi: Abhinav Bindra, Indian's lone Olympic gold medallist in an individual sport, has been following the progress of the country's athletes closely. He quit the sport after the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he finished fourth in air rifle.



Since then, Bindra has set up world class high performance centres in a few cities and become a motivational speaker.

In fact, he offered to all Indian athletes wanting guidance in any form, as he has rich experience of competing in five Olympics.

Speaking to Millenium Post, Bindra was excited about the Tokyo Olympics, starting on June 23.

"I am really excited about the upcoming Olympics in these very exceptional times. The Olympic Games are not just a sporting event, where 206 nations come together alongside one refugee team come together, live together in peace and in harmony and yet compete intensely, " said Bindra

"Talking about competition, I am so excited about the prospects of our Indian athletes and our teams which is the biggest ever in our history where 126 athletes will be competing in various disciplines. More than just the biggest number, it is the first time in our history we have such a large group of athletes who go into the Tokyo Olympics almost starting as favourites. Not only in shooting but in a lot of sports too, they start as favourites," felt Bindra.

"This could be a historic Olympic Games for India," he stressed.

Having offered to be a mentor and ready to talk to any Indian athlete wanting advice, Bindra is also well versed with stress and strain and the mental aspect that is involved with competing at the highest level. The Tokyo Olympics will be an exceptional Games as it is being held with Tokyo declaring s state of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am really looking forward to the performance of our young shooters. The young shooting athletes represent the confidence of India and have a lot of self belief. They have done well in previous competitions and go into the Olympics with confidence. Shooting is my sport, so I will be closely following it. There is a lot to look forward to," said Bindra.

Asked about the other sporting disciplines India will be competing in, Bindra, the 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist was upbeat.

"We have a very good prospect in women's weightlifting early on in the Games (Mirabai Chanu) as well as wrestling and badminton. India has done very well in badminton in the previous Olympics and we also have a fencer (CA Bhavani Devi) representing the country for the first time," rattled off Bindra.

"We have for the first time a woman sailor is competing at the Olympics. It is good to see new Indian athletes in new disciplines qualifying for the Olympics. Of course, this time, the Games are being held without spectators. I would request everyone at home to follow the Indian athletes, cheer for them and send them all positivity through your messages. I am sure this will be a very encouraging Games for India as the athletes have worked hard through professionalism,"

concluded Bindra.