There was only silence around Bradman's red house

Adelaide: I left my bag at the hotel from the airport and reached directly in front of the famous Red house.



Even after the death of the owner of the house, the number of visitors did not decrease.

That is why the wrong address written on the letterbox to confuse the visitors while alive, was not corrected.

Before his death, Sir Don Bradman had bequeathed that he be cremated in an electric furnace as per Hindu scriptures instead of being cremated by burial.

It was feared that the same would happen as to what happened to Bruce Lee as his body was stolen from the grave even after he was buried. Bradman wanted to sleep in peace.

But, he did not write that how his house will be preserved after his death.

If converted into a museum, tourists from home and abroad could see the inner palace of the last age of Bradman. His son wanted to sell the two-storied house and keep the big money in the bank but the government was adamant.

But the government didn't want to openly clash with Bradman's family. The matter is unresolved.

So, the family locked the house. There are two locks hanging on the gate that is installed in front of the main gate.

It was raining making the atmosphere very cold. The light was fading, so I had to return in a hurry, leaving flowers at the door of the house at No. 2 Holden Street.

Bradman breathed his last in this house. In the morning, the whole world knew that Donald Bradman was no more.

Since then the only companion of this famous house is emptiness. In the evening, Holden Street was silent except for the sound of the rain.

Two houses after is Pembroke School which is also closed.

Since the departure of Sir Bradman, the entire cricketing world has been left without a guardian. However the respect for him did not decrease.

Mike Coward, the country's leading cricket writer, did some work on the family after the legend's death.

He also says that people have no end of wonder about this Red house. But every year on his birthday on the 27th of August this house remains closed.

But his birthday is celebrated with devotion in his childhood village, Bowral, and at his childhood school.

The seven bushes that he planted in front of the gate with his own hands are now standing at a height of 14 feet.

He came out to cover the '92 World Cup at exactly 10 am when the doorbell rang. Sun, rain, sunlight did not reduce the brightness of this house. The house is red.