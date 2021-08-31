Tennis ace Novak Djokovic favourite at US Open

New Delhi: Never before has a tennis Grand Slam focussed entirely on one man. This time, Novak Djokovic is the cynosure, with no challenge from the favourites at the US Open.



Roger Federer's body resembles an old car needing to make frequent visits to the workshop while heart-throb Rafael Nadal, who virtually picks when and where he wants to play, are both absent. Reason: Injuries.

Does that mean Djokovic, who has had a brilliant run in 2021 will be the favourite to complete the calendar Grand Slam in the coming fortnight? Call it hype or pressure, when the Serbian was bounced out of the Tokyo Olympics by unsung Alexander Zverev, it sent ripples.

The critics said Djokovic was tired and the Golden Slam, as it is called in the Olympic Year, remains an unfinished agenda for him. The fact many tennis professionals skipped Tokyo was proof their priorities are different.

For Djokovic, what happened in Tokyo is history. Now, he is on the cusp of making history, unless something goes awfully wrong with the script. The last man to win a Grand Slam, all four Majors in a year was Rod Laver. -

From 1969 to 2021, tennis has changed crazily.

The forehand and backhand remain the same. However, the sport has changed in a physical sense, with technology making so much difference. It's not technology just in the way a match is conducted by the umpires, but also the way the racquet, ball, shoes and apparel have changed.

What about the humans competing in tennis, a sport which is now so physical? Romantic relics swoon over Federer and Nadal. But Djokovic has his own fan following. Let's put it like this, for those in India who were fans of Rajesh Khanna in the 70s and then took time to start idolising Amitabh Bachchan, the change was not overnight. Then again, when Shah Rukh arrived, Bollywood lovers did not fall in love with the Khan overnight.

Djokovic is also a bit like the Bollywood stars, who do not get instant recognition. The Serbian knows he is not the most handsome man, viewed purely from the looks point. Yet, when he is on court and controls it, he looks bold and beautiful. Physically, Djokovic is a mix. He is as strong as a bull and as fast as the modern car. When it comes to the mental aspect, he is The King.

Yet, he has faced more criticism than any other star tennis player.

When he was thrown out of the US Open last year for accidentally hitting a line judge with the ball in the throat , after losing a game, the jury was out n a jiffy -- Djokovic was a menace.

Today, the menace is in a menacing mood. His silence speaks more than his words. He knows, he can make history, by completing the Grand Slam in 2021, a year where the pandemic has played it s part. So, is Djokovic under pressure?

For someone who rarely lets people peep into his heart and head, Djokovic is a bit like the Army soldier. Do your duty and shut out the emotions. Djokovic knows, there is a lot at stake. He also knows there is no real hurry for him, really.

Having come at par with the two kings, Federer and Nadal, at 20 Grand Slam titles each, Djokovic can make it 21 in the next fortnight. "I'm hugely inspired, and motivated, no doubt.. at the same time I know how to balance things out mentally, with lots of expectations," said Djokovic.

These lines from the man with a voracious appetite for winning titles, says everything. Apart from his diet, mental aspect and physical strengths, there is one more aspect. Djokovic does meditation, for staying calm, follows a vegan diet and also draws inspiration from Lord Krishna. Apparently, he has a painting of Ras Leela at home. Maybe, he needs a bit of Divine Intervention as well this time in New York at the US Open. For the record, he is the bookmakers favourite.