T20 World Cup: India beat Afghanistan by 66 runs

ABU DHABI: India defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs in Super 12 match of T20 World Cup on Wednesday to keep a slim chance of reaching the semifinals alive. Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami and R Ashwin, displayed incredible discipline to help the team restrict Afghanistan to 144 runs.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma brought his carefree elegance to the table while KL Rahul was classy as ever in India's imposing total of 210 for 2 against Afghanistan.

While they would still have to bear the criticism of having flattered to deceive against Pakistan and New Zealand, Rohit (74 off 47 balls) and KL Rahul (69 off 48 balls) made a mockery of Afghanistan's inexperienced attack, putting up a record 140 runs for the opening stand.

This was also the highest total in this edition of T20 World Cup but one can only hope that it hasn't come two matches too late.

It couldn't be denied that save Rashid Khan, who was taken to task by Rohit in his third over, the other Afghans were pedestrian at best, leaving Hardik Pandya (35 no off 13 balls) and Rishabh Pant (27 no off 13 balls) to feast during the death overs.

The Pandya-Pant duo clobbered 63 runs in 3.3 overs to take the total which looked beyond Afghanistan's reach.

The mid-130s speed of the pacers and lack of swing with not much pace off the track was an ideal recipe for disaster against the two Indian openers, who were smarting after back-to-back failures.

On a track where the ball was gripping, Afghanistan captain Mohammed Nabi started with his off-breaks and introduced left-arm spinner Sharafuddin Ashraf from the other end.

For the two Indian openers, who needed a few big shots to get into the groove, there couldn't have been a more mouth-watering option as Rohit was the first one off the block with an inside-out lofted boundary over extra-cover off Nabi and a lap-shot off Sharafuddin.

When pacer Naveen ul Haq was introduced, Rohit opened his stance to slash the bowler past point and a straight six while Rahul also got his share of boundaries.