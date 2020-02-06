T20 World Cup has the potential to turn around women's cricket, feels Lanning

Dubai: Four-time champion Australia's skipper Meg Lanning believes the upcoming ICC Twenty20 World Cup has the potential to turn around the fortune of women's cricket across the globe.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be hosted by Australia from February 21 to March 8 and Lanning said with so much hype and buzz around, the tournament has the potential to infuse life into women's cricket. "This tournament can be a real turning point for women's sport around the world, it's a really big event, there's a lot of talk around it - certainly more hype than I've ever experienced before - so hopefully that's a sign of everyone jumping on board and getting involved," Lanning wrote in her column for the ICC.

"Hopefully we can look back on this tournament as a real moment from which women's sport takes off." The event will kickstart with title-holders Australia taking on India in the tournament-opener in Sydney and Lanning said their only goal is to feature in the March 8 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.