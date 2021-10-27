T20 WC: After de Kock's pullout, CSA orders Proteas to take knee

Dubai: Cricket South Africa on Tuesday ordered its players to take the knee before their remaining T20 World Cup matches in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement and took note of Quinton De Kock's withdrawal from the game against the West Indies due to "personal reasons".

In a shocking move, wicketkeeper-batter de Kock made himself unavailable for selection in South Africa's Group 1 Super 12 stage match against the West Indies in Dubai on Tuesday, his decision coming after the CSA's diktat. The board said it will await a report from the management before deciding on the next move.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) has noted the personal decision by South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock not to "take the knee" ahead of Tuesday's game against the West Indies," the CSA said in a statement.

De Kock has expressed his reluctance to make the gesture in the past as well saying, "It's everyone's decision; no-one's forced to do anything, not in life. That's the way I see things."

The country's cricket board, meanwhile, asked the players to follow the diktat. "All players had been required, in line with a directive of the CSA Board on Monday evening, to "take the knee" in a united and consistent stance against racism. "This is also the global gesture against racism that has been adopted by sportspeople across sporting codes because they recognise the power of sport to bring people together."