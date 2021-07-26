T20 Int'l: Surya, Bhuvneshwar star in easy India victory

Colombo: Suryakumar Yadav's golden run with the bat was beautifully complemented by the Indian bowling unit led by Bhuvneshar Kumar as the visitors outclassed Sri Lanka by 38 runs in the first T20 International here on Sunday.

If Surya's second T20 International half-century -- an attractive 50 off 34 balls -- ensured a decent total of 164 for 5, Yuzvendra Chahal (1/19 in 4 overs) oozed class while Deepak Chahar (2/24 in 3 overs) and Bhuvneshwar (4/22 in 3.3 overs) picked up wickets when it mattered most, bowling the hosts out for 126 in 18.3 overs

In fact, from 111/4 in the 16th over, Sri Lanka lost their last six wickets for only 15 runs.

In what will be the final international audition before T20 World Cup, Chahal gave his all in presence of IPL star and debutant mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who as per grapevine could be the Indian team management's choice for the marquee event.

Chahal not only bowled 10 dots apart from the 'jaffa delivery' to dislodge Dhanajaya de Silva but also bowled a superb 15th over that turned the course for India with only three runs conceded.

After a whirlwind start in the first two overs, Dhawan introduced Krunal Pandya (1/16 in 2 overs), who quickly removed Minod Bhanuka. Chahal arguably bowled the delivery of the match -- a flighted delivery foxing Dhananjaya de Silva (9) to play inside the line to get castled.

Last ODI hero Avishka Fernando (26) also paid for slowness of the track as he tried to pull Bhuvneshwar.

However, debutant Charith Asalanka (44 off 26 balls) had other ideas as he launched into opposition rookie Chakravarthy (1/28 in 4 overs), smoking him for two sixes into cow corner even as his partner Ashen Bandara (9 off 19 balls) struggled at the other end. Bandara's misery was ended by slow off-break from Hardik Pandya (1/17 in 2 overs) but Asalanka kept Sri Lanka in contention with some big hits before being dismissed by Chahar.