Switzerland beat France 5-4 on penalties at Euro 2020

Bucharest: Au revoir France, this summer belongs to Yann Sommer.

The Switzerland goalkeeper, who left in the middle of the European Championship's group stage to be with his wife for the birth of their second daughter, made the biggest save of his life against one of the best players in the world.

That gave the Swiss a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over World Cup champion France on Monday and a spot in the quarterfinals of a major soccer tournament for the first time in 67 years. The match had finished 3-3.

Sommer dived to his right to save the final penalty by Kylian Mbapp , the young France forward who became a superstar at the last World Cup by scoring in the final.

I think that everything we had in us, we left out on the field, Sommer said.

I'm unbelievably proud of this team, how we've done it this evening.

Sommer, who flew back to Germany after the team's 3-0 loss to Italy to be home when his daughter was born on June 16, made the decisive save on the 10th penalty after the previous nine had all been successful.

What an evening of football, Sommer said.

"It was our chance to finally go through the round of 16, because we never made it before. It's incredible. We played with heart and with character. It's amazing.

The Swiss haven't reached the quarterfinals at a major tournament since they hosted the World Cup in 1954. This team also ended a run of three consecutive exits in the round of 16. They were knocked out by Poland after losing a penalty shootout 5-4 at Euro 2016.

We made history tonight, Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka said.