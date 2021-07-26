Swimmers Srihari, Maana fail to reach semis

Tokyo: Indian swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel's Olympic campaign came to an end as the two youngsters failed to qualify for the semifinals of their respective events here on Sunday.

Competing in their maiden Olympics, both swimmers put up underwhelming performances and were unable to match their personal best times in the 100m backstroke events.

Srihari managed a time of 54.31s to finish his men's 100m backstroke heat in sixth place.

It was a disappointing display by the Bengaluru swimmer who has raised everyone's expectations by consistently shaving off time from his personal best in the run up to Tokyo Games.

The 20-year-old has a personal best of 53.77s that he had clocked at the Sette Colli Trophy in Italy to qualify for the Olympics last month.

Had Srihari clocked his personal best he would have qualified for the semifinals as Joseph Armstrong of USA and Greece's Apostolos Christou, the last two swimmers to qualify for the semis, clocked the the same time.

Overall, Srihari was ranked 27 among the 40 swimmers. The top 16 swimmers qualify for the semifinals.

On the other hand, Maana, swimming in the slowest heat, finished with a time of 1.05.20s behind Zimbabwe's Donata Katai, who clocked 1:02.73s, while Grenada's Kimberly Ince (1:10.24s) finished third in the three-swimmer field.