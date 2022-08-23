Supreme Court terminates mandate of CoA for AIFF

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the termination of the mandate of the three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) headed by a former apex court judge, appointed by it nearly two months back for managing the affairs of the national football body AIFF.

The top court said that it is modifying its earlier orders to facilitate the revocation of the suspension which has been imposed on AIFF by FIFA and the holding of the Under-17 Women's World Cup 2022 in India.

The apex court on May 18 appointed a three-member CoA headed by Justice (retd) Anil R Dave, former chief election commissioner SY Qureshi, former Indian football team captain Bhaskar Ganguly and ousted NCP leader Praful Patel-led management committee, which had exceeded its tenure by over two and half years.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna said, "In the event that the above process is not taken to its logical conclusion, the Court would consider any further order at the subsequent stage".

It also postponed the August 28 elections of the AIFF by one week to allow a changed electoral college and the start of the nomination process.

The order came on a fresh plea filed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports seeking modification of the May 18 and August 3 orders of the court after consultation with the international football federation (FIFA) to ensure revocation of the suspension of AIFF and the hosting right for holding of the Under-17 Women's World Cup 2022 in India.

It said, "The day-to-day management of AIFF shall be exclusively looked after by the AIFF Administration led by the Acting Secretary General. The mandate of the Committee of Administrators appointed by the order of this Court stands terminated".

The bench noted that the CoA has already submitted the draft Constitution for the AIFF, together with a tabulated set of suggestions, to this Court on July 15, 2022, and therefore appointed its counsel senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan to assist it as

amicus curiae.