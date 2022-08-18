Supreme Court orders status quo

New Delhi: In an interim relief, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the status quo and said the Delhi High Court-appointed three-member Committee of Administrators (COA) will not take over the affairs of the Indian Olympic Association.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and C T Ravikumar took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the IOA, that the world sports body does not recognise any un-elected bodies like the CoA and consequently, India may be barred from taking part in international sports events.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is a unit of the International Olympic Association and they have their own rules and according to them, if any national-level body like petitioner IOA here is represented by a non-elected body then it is treated as a third party interference, the law officer said.

Every country is bound by the rules of the international body, Mehta said, adding that the high court's intervention may or may not be for valid reasons which can be gone into by the bench at a later stage.

But the moment they (CoA) takes over, India stands almost 99 per cent chance of being suspended from participating in any Olympic and international event, the solicitor general said.

The CJI said that Justice Hima Kohli, the third judge of the bench, did not want to hear this case which originally arose from the Delhi High Court's order.

The law officer said that the interim relief can be awarded by the two judges on the bench.

The counsel for the petitioner (IOA) and as well as the solicitor general submitted that by virtue of the present order (of the high court), there is a possibility of India losing the chance of participation in the Olympic and all international events... We direct the parties to maintain the status quo. It is made clear that the charge is not handed over to the CoA. We direct the matter to be listed before an appropriate bench on Monday (August 22), the bench said in its order.

Consequently, the Delhi High Court-appointed COA, comprising former Supreme Court judge Justice Anil R Dave, former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi, and former Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs Vikas Swarup, will not be able to take IOA over.

Earlier in the day, the solicitor general sought an urgent hearing and said the appointment of the CoA may lead to the Association's suspension by the International Olympic Committee as happened in the case of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently.

The Delhi High Court on August 16 ordered the setting up of a three-member CoA to manage the affairs of

the IOA.