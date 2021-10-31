Sumit in pre-quarters; Sachin, Govind bow out

Belgrade: Indian boxer Sumit (75kg) sailed into the pre-quarterfinals of the AIBA Men's World Championships here on Saturday after notching up a comprehensive victory over Tajikistan's Abdumalik Boltaev.

Sumit prevailed 5-0 in the bout against Boltaev, who wasn't lacking in intent but was definitely nowhere close to the Indian when it came to punching cleanly.

Sumit also copped a warning in the second round for hitting Boltaev on the back of his head repeatedly despite being cautioned by the referee but the docking of one point had no impact on his control over the proceedings as he emerged a unanimous victor.

Sumit will face Cuba's Yoenlis Hernandez in the pre-quarterfinals on Monday.

However, Sachin (80kg), who got a first-round bye, lost 1-4 to American Robby Gonzales in another last-32 contest.

The Indian seemed up for an intense showdown in the opening round but eventually ran out of steam against Gonzales, who put his long range to good use by poking through the Indian's defences.

Also going bowing out was Govind Sahani (48kg) after he lost a dramatic pre-quarterfinal against Georgia's Sakhil Alakhverdovi.

Alakhverdovi fought through despite a bloodied face after sustaining a cut above his left eye. Sahani was also docked a point in the final round for failing to keep his head up.

Sahani won the opening round on a split decision but lost the last two rounds against the gritty Georgian to lose the bout 0-4.

In a late night bout on Friday, Nishant Dev (71kg) rallied to defeat Mauritian Merven Clair 4-1 to also secure a pre-quarterfinal berth. He will be up against Mexico's Alvarez Verde in the Last-16 round on Sunday.

Later this evening, five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) will fight Sierra Leone's John Brown in the round of 32.

Apart from Nishant, three more Indian boxers will compete in the pre-quarterfinals stage on Sunday.