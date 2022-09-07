Stubbs makes SA's T20 WC squad as van der Dussen ruled out

Johannesburg: Tristan Stubbs was on Tuesday named in the South Africa's squad for the T20 World Cup and that of the preceding three-match series in India.

White-ball captain Temba Bavuma will make his return to the national fold after demonstrating a full recovery from a left elbow injury suffered during the T20 series in India in June.

Senior batter Rassie van der Dussen has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup (October 16 to November 13) due to a fracture of his left index finger that he sustained during the second Test against England in Manchester. He will require surgery and is expected to take at least six weeks to recover.

All 15 players are capped, with the 22-year-old Stubbs receiving his maiden World Cup call-up following an impressive outing in the recent T20 series against England.

Stubbs had made his international debut in the T20 series against India in June.

Other notable selections include Rilee Rossouw and Wayne Parnell, with the selectors naming three travelling reserves in Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jasen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

"All 18 players are available to play in T20I series against India from 28 September 04 October, while a 15-strong player squad has been named for the proceeding three-match 50-over series," said Cricket South Africa in a statement.

CSA Convenor of Selectors Victor Mpitsang said: This has been a really tough squad to select, simply because we had so many players in excellent form over the past few months and performing at a level that made the selectors sit up and notice them. "Someone like Tristan Stubbs who was not in the frame a year ago has done incredibly well to force his way into the mix based on his performances and his selection should be an inspiration for every young player out there."

South Africa play their T20 World Cup opener on October 24.

Before the ICC event in Australia, SA will also tour India for three T20Is and as many ODIs between September 28 and October 11.

SA Squad for T20 World Cup and T20Is versus India: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

SA Squad for ODIs against India: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada,

Tabraiz Shamsi.