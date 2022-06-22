Struggling Rani misses out on berth in World Cup squad

New Delhi: Talismanic striker and former skipper Rani Rampal, who is yet to regain full fitness, did not find a place in the Indian team for the next month's FIH World Cup as Hockey India announced an 18-member squad on Tuesday.

Rani, who led the Indian women to the historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, was picked for the recent FIH Pro League matches in Belgium and Netherlands after recovering from a hamstring injury.

She didn't feature in the first four games of the side's European leg of Pro League, raising doubts about her full fitness. Eventually it cost her a place in the World Cup-bound squad.

Besides Rani's exclusion, there are no further surprises as India went for a tried and tested squad, which has been playing together for a long time.

Defenders Ishika Chaudhary and Akshata Abaso Dhekale, midfielder Baljeet Kaur and striker Sangita Kumari also missed out as the team management reposed faith in the core group of players.

The World Cup will be jointly co-hosted by the Netherlands and Spain from July 1 to 17.

"Except Rani, who is still not fully recovered from injury rehabilitation, the team has all the players who were part of the Olympic campaign with inclusions like Jyoti and Sonika who have done well in their roles when given a chance," India's chief coach Janneke Schopman said in a release.

"We have chosen the best squad for the World Cup. It is a mix of experience and young talent who have shown great promise when they were given a chance against top teams in the FIH Pro League.

"The team is absolutely excited and eager to begin their World Cup campaign." While goalkeeper Savita Punia will continue to lead the side, Deep Grace Ekka remains her deputy. Bichu Devi Kharibam is the other goalkeeper in

the squad.