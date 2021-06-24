Sterling saviour again: England beat Czechs 1-0 at Euro 2020

London: At least England now knows it can rely on Raheem Sterling for goals.

The scoring touch missing at his last three tournaments has been rediscovered on home territory, and it gave his team first place in its group.

It was Sterling's second goal at Euro 2020 and it secured a 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic on Tuesday in a match at Wembley Stadium between two teams that were already assured of their places in the round of 16.

We have always felt we can't have all the scoring burden being with Harry (Kane), England coach Gareth Southgate said.

The header at the far-post from Jack Grealish's cross in the 12th minute moved England onto a path where its only game away from Wembley will be a potential quarterfinal match in Rome.

Home comforts should certainly help Sterling, who grew up in the shadow of the Wembley arch and is proving to be England's game-changer.

How unlike the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, and Euro 2016, when Sterling was unable to find the net. This time, it was his goal that also clinched the opening win over Croatia.

The Manchester City player is stepping up as Kane, the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner, endures a barren run in front of goal.

Kane at least managed his first shot on target of Euro 2020 against the Czechs after failing to do so against Croatia and in the 0-0 draw with Scotland.

We kept the ball better today and there were more attacking options," said Sterling, who chipped goalkeeper Tom Vacl k but hit the post in the opening minutes.

Beyond Sterling's goal, there wasn't much for the pandemic-restricted crowd of about 20,000 to celebrate. What did get them cheering were goal updates being flashed on the big screens as Scotland lost to Croatia 3-1 and was eliminated as the last-place team.

The goals in Glasgow had big implications for the Czechs, who dropped from first place to third and are uncertain about where their last-16 game will be. England now has a week off playing before hosting the runner-up from Group F on Tuesday. That opponent could be World Cup champion France, defending champion Portugal, Germany or Hungary, and the permitted crowd will be rising to 45,000.

At some point you are going to have to face the best teams," Sterling said.

That's the whole point of being in the tournament, which is to challenge yourself.