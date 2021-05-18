SS Das appointed batting coach of Indian women's team

New Delhi: Gutsy former India opener Shiv Sunder Das has been appointed the batting coach of the Indian women's team for the tour of England and he is looking forward to use his coaching stint at NCA to guide the youngsters during the trip.

Das, who has played 23 Tests between 2000-02, has a decent average of near 35 with more than 1300 runs, including two hundreds and nine half centuries.

"It will be good experience and I am looking forward to it," the 43-year-old former Odisha skipper said on his appointment.

He has honed his skills as a batting coach at the National Cricket Academy under Rahul Dravid's guidance and that, he believes, will help him while trying to solve the technical problems of the batters.

"I have been part of NCA for last 4-5 years and have been batting coach for last couple of years. I would like to thank Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly for giving me this opportunity," said the man who has played all his cricket under the BCCI president's captaincy.