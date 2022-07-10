Sri Lanka fight back in 2nd test against Oz

Galle: A record 152-run stand for the second wicket between captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis helped Sri Lanka fight back in the second test against Australia as the hosts finished day two on 184 for two on Saturday, trailing by 180 runs.

After a batting collapse and 10-wicket loss in the first test, Sri Lanka needed to show resolve on a track notorious for spin domination. Karunaratne and Mendis laid the foundation for a competitive total after opener Pathum Nissanka (6) departed cheaply having been spectacularly caught by Cameron Green at gully off Mitchell Starc.

The sweep shot had proved to be Sri Lanka's downfall in the first test and on Saturday sweeps were few as the two batsmen banked on their strengths.

Karunaratne drove the spinners well and was often on the front foot during his knock of 86 that produced 10 boundaries. He reached his 30th test fifty by stepping out to leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson and smashing him for the mid-wicket boundary. The partnership was broken when the left-hander attempted to play Swepson across and was plumb in front. The 152-run stand is a record for Sri Lanka for the second wicket against Australia improving on the 143-run partnership between Kumar Sangakkara and Marvan Atapattu in 2007 in Hobart.

Mendis was more comfortable against pace pulling and flicking with confidence as he reached his 14th test half-century. He was unbeaten on 84 having faced 152 deliveries and hit nine fours.