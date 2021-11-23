Spurs rally for 1st EPL win under Conte; stroll for Manchester City

London: The boos rang out as Tottenham's players left the field after going a sixth straight half of play in the Premier League without a shot on target.

His team trailing 1-0 and being outplayed at home by an injury-hit Leeds, it likely dawned on Antonio Conte that he had a bigger job on his hands at Tottenham than he might have imagined.

The Italian's halftime team talk made all the difference.

Tottenham came out with much more intensity and delivered a second-half performance more in its new manager's image as goals by two unlikely sources — Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Sergio Reguilon — secured a 2-1 win on Sunday.

In the earlier game, Manchester City swept past Everton 3-0 to move back to second place, three points behind Chelsea.

It was a first league win under Conte since the Italian replaced Nuno Espirito Santo as Tottenham manager before the international break. His renowned passion was evident in the final minutes as he whirred his arms, urging fans to get behind the players to see out victory.

They did, and Spurs climbed to seventh place — above Manchester United, which plunged even lower in the standings on the day it fired manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a string of humiliating results.

Conte was once linked with potentially replacing Solskjaer at United but he has ended up at Tottenham and has yet to lose, having started with a win in the Europa Conference League and a 0-0 draw at Everton in the Premier League.

"At halftime, the players showed me they could win this game," Conte said.

"In the second half I corrected the situation ... I look at the stats and Leeds are the best in the league for running and the intensity. In the second half we changed something tactically and in the intensity we beat them."