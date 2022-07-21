Sprinter Dhanalakshmi, triple jumper Aishwarya fail dope test

New Delhi: Commonwealth Games-bound sprinter S Dhanalakshmi and triple jumper Aishwarya Babu were on Wednesday dropped from the Indian team after returning two positive tests each for banned drugs as dope shame struck Indian athletics, days ahead of the multi-sport event.

Both the athletes, who were named in the initial 37-member Indian team for the upcoming July 28 to August 8 Birmingham Games, have been handed provisional suspensions.

Dhanalakshmi failed two out-of-competition tests while Aishwarya returned positive in two in-competition tests.

Dhanalakshmi's dope samples contained anabolic steroid while Ostarine, a type of drug called a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), was found in Aishwarya's samples taken on June 13 and 14 during the National Inter-State Championships in Chennai.

Dhanalakshmi's two out-of-competition tests were conducted in May and June -- one by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of the World Athletics and the other by National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

The AIU took her first sample in Turkey where she underwent a training stint as part of the Indian team in April-May. The second sample was taken on June 22 in Thiruvananthapuram where she is based as a national camper. "Dhanalakshmi tested positive in a dope test conducted by AIU. She also tested positive for the second time in test done by NADA in Thiruvananthapuram. She will not go for Birmingham CWG," a top source privy to the development said on conditions of anonymity. Dhanalakshmi was named in the CWG team for 100m and the 4x100m relay team along with the likes of Dutee Chand, Hima Das and Srabani Nanda.