Spain misfire, held to 0-0 draw by Sweden at Euro 2020

Seville: The chances came and went but neither Spain nor Sweden managed to put any of them in the net.

Spain dominated possession and kept the pressure on the opposing area for most of the match but the Swedes held on for a 0-0 draw Monday at the European Championship.

Sweden managed only a few chances at La Cartuja Stadium, but they were some of the most dangerous ones.

Alexander Isak, who plays for Spanish club Real Sociedad, had a shot from inside the area hit the post after deflecting off Spain defender Marcos Llorente in front of the goal line.

Early in the second half, Marcus Berg was inside the area with the ball coming his way, but he mishit his shot.

lvaro Morata had Spain's best chance just a few minutes before Isak but his shot missed wide with goalkeeper Robin Olsen the only opponent to beat.

Everyone can make mistakes, we all make them, Spain midfielder Pedri Gonz lez said about Morata, who was booed by part of the Spanish fans. He works hard for the team and that always shows on the field.

Morata had already missed some chances and been jeered in Spain's final warm-up match against Portugal, also a 0-0 draw. Spain pressed until the end on Monday but kept misfiring. Olsen made a 90th-minute save off a header by substitute Gerard Moreno, and he had already stopped another close-range header by Dani Olmo in the first half.

The way we earned that point today, the entire team, the way the guys ran in the heat, it wasn't just me who earned this point, Olsen said.