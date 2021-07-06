Spain, Italy take unbeaten runs into Euro 2020 semis

London: Luis Enrique thought for a couple of seconds, looked straight back at the questioner, and gave the curtest of replies.

No, said the Spain coach, with the blankest of looks on his face, after being asked if he had seen a better team than his at the European Championship.

An answer out of blind loyalty? Perhaps.

Or was it the fact that Spain is the leading scorer at Euro 2020? Maybe.

Or the fact that La Roja is on an unbeaten streak stretching back to October, a run of 13 games? Quite possibly.

Spain's opponent in the European Championship semifinals on Tuesday might have something to say about all that.

Italy, another of the continent's traditional powers, brings an even better run of form to Wembley Stadium a national-record 32 matches unbeaten, going all the way back to September 2018. From the moment tenor Andrea Bocelli cleared the field at Stadio Olimpico after his stirring rendition of Nessun Dorma at the opening ceremony, making way for the start of the tournament, the Italians have been right on the money.

Three impressive wins in the group stage, without conceding. A gutsy victory over a better-than-expected Austria in the round of 16. The elimination of top-ranked Belgium in the quarterfinals. Maybe Luis Enrique isn't aware, but Italy is rolling at the moment.

This might be a match between teams who have almost forgotten what it feels like to lose Spain has only one defeat in its last 29 games but Italy looks to have the edge, at both ends of the field. Much has changed since Roberto Mancini took charge in May 2018, with the team having evolved into a high-energy unit that presses hard and attacks at pace. But the Azzurri's defense needs little introduction.