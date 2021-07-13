Southgate hints he will lead England at 2022 WC

London: England manager Gareth Southgate hinted on Monday that he wants to continue in charge of the national team in the 2022 World Cup, despite their penalty shootout heartache against Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

Southgate said it wasn't "an appropriate time to think about anything" but added that "as I sit here today, I would want to take the team to Qatar".

"I don't think now is an appropriate time to think about anything. We've got of course, to qualify for Qatar but I need some time to go away, watch last night's game again, reflect on the whole tournament, I need a rest. "It's an amazing experience but to lead your country in these tournaments takes its toll and I need a break now," Southgate said.

Southgate has led England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and Nations League a year later, plus the final of the Euro 2020.

"I don't want to commit to anything longer than I should and I never want to outstay my welcome. So all of those things need consideration before I even think about sitting down and talking, But as I sit here today, I would want to be taking the team to Qatar. "I feel that we have made progress over the four years (since he took over full-time), we've had a fourth place, a third place and a second place."