South Africa's positive intent in 2nd innings surprised Indian bowlers, says Philander

Johannesburg: Former Proteas all-rounder Vernon Philander feels the South African batters' attacking intent in the second innings caught the Indian bowlers by surprise in the series-levelling second Test at the Wanderers.

Hosts South Africa bounced back from the 113-run thumping in the series opener by inflicting a seven-wicket defeat on India to level the three-match

series here.

The South African batters were up to the task in the second Test with Keegan Petersen and Temba Bavuma scoring fifties in the first innings, while skipper Dean Elgar led the way with an unbeaten 96-run knock in the second essay to take his side over the mark.

"It was probably the best batting performance I've seen from the Proteas in a while.

"The guys were really clinical, and I think the way Dean led with the bat was phenomenal. He made sure he stayed in to a built partnerships with the other batters around him," Philander told Cricket South Africa website.

Philander felt the side's mindset "made a huge difference."

"I think in the first innings the boys were a bit tentative, maybe a bit on the defensive side of things. But if you look at the second innings we saw some clear intent.

"The guys were looking to score quicker and you could see the difference it made in demeanour, in body language and the sort of surprise it gave the Indian bowlers, who wouldn't have expected the South Africans to come out and attack as they did.

"It makes a massive difference when you just come out and just allow the bowler to bowl at you compared to showing positive intent like they did. The way they batted was proper," Philander said.