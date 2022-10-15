South Africa has another go to end World Cup jinx

Cape Town: Mark Boucher couldn't do it in his long career as a player. Maybe as a coach?

Boucher will sign off as South Africa coach after the Twenty20 World Cup, giving him one last chance to help end a 30-year jinx for the Proteas at major limited-overs tournaments. South Africa has never won a World Cup of any sort, 50-over or 20-over, and hopes of a breakthrough victory coming this time in Australia are modest after the Proteas hit setbacks in their buildup.

Captain Temba Bavuma is under pressure for his place, Rassie van der Dussen and Dwaine Pretorius are out with injuries, and big-hitting batter David Miller can't do it all by himself.

South Africa goes into the tournament off a 2-1 series loss in India and the Proteas are a little way off the best in the world.

They've never gone past the semifinals at the World Twenty20 and last made it to the last four in 2014. The Proteas are in Group 2 with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and two other qualifiers. Boucher has already announced that he'll step down after the T20 World Cup to take on a new job as coach of Mumba Indians in the IPL.

Boucher's three years in charge of South Africa have been marked by inconsistent results from his team and a tumultuous relationship with his employers at Cricket South Africa, who were ready to fire him earlier in the year over allegations of racism, only to suddenly drop all charges against him.

Boucher said the allegations were unfounded and caused him considerable hurt and anguish." He committed to seeing out his contract but the situation has led to an uncomfortable final few months. The batting of the skipper has been a burning issue since he returned from an elbow injury just in time for the T20 World Cup.

Bavuma's T20 ability has often been under the microscope because he has only one career half-century in the shortest format, and that was against Ireland. He wasn't taken by any of South Africa's domestic T20 teams in an auction for the 2023 season in what was seen as humiliating for the national captain. He made 0, 0, and 3 in his return to action in the three-match warmup series in India, sparking suggestions that the Proteas might have a better chance without him. Temba Bavuma is our leader and I back him 100 per cent," Boucher said in response.