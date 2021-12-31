Sourav Ganguly stable, maintaining oxygen saturation of 99%: Hospital

Kolkata: BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly continues to remain "stable" after being tested COVID-19 positive three days ago, the hospital where he is undergoing treatment said on Thursday.

Ganguly was rushed to a city hospital on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive for COVID-19. "On the third day of admission, Sourav Gangly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, remains haemodynamically stable, afebrile and maintaining oxygen saturation of 99% on room air.

"He slept well last night and has had breakfast and lunch," Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital said in a statement. The 49-year-old had received "Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy" on Monday night. "The medical board is keeping a close watch on his health status," the statement added. Ganguly was admitted to hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.