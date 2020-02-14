Smriti Mandhana rises to fourth in ICC T20 rankings
Dubai: India star Smriti Mandhana on Friday rose three rungs to fourth but Jemimah Rodrigues dropped to seventh in the latest ICC women's T20 International rankings for batters.
Harmanpreet Kaur has remained static at ninth in the same list.
Among the bowlers, Poonam Yadav dropped six places to fall out of the top 10 and take the 12th position.
Although Suzie Bates, New Zealand's No.3, retained her top spot, there were other movements in the top 10, with Bates' team-mate and captain Sophie Devine rising four spots to no.2, the ICC said in a statement.
Australia opener Beth Mooney and Mandhana, who made two half centuries during the tri-series, both made upward movements, while Meg Lanning, despite dropping three position, hung on to the top five. Among the bowlers, Ellyse Perry's golden
run with the ball gave her a jump of four places into the top 10, to No.7.
England fast bowler Anya Shrubsole tumbled six places to fall out of the top 20.
Anuja Patil and Delissa Kimmince lost out big as well, falling 11 places
to 31, and 14 places to 33 respectively.
Among all-rounders, Devine claimed the top spot after gaining one position, while Nat Sciver also jumped one place to round out the top three.
Hayley Matthews dropped down a position to four, while South Africa captain
Dane van Niekerk completed the top five after gaining one position.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
No law & order crisis in state: CM14 Feb 2020 6:47 PM GMT
After SC rap, telcos agree to make 'partial' payment14 Feb 2020 6:44 PM GMT
AGR dues: Boon for government, bane for telcos?14 Feb 2020 6:42 PM GMT
No changes in cabinet, Kejriwal to take oath with 6 old...14 Feb 2020 6:39 PM GMT
Who benefitted from Pulwama strike: Rahul14 Feb 2020 6:38 PM GMT