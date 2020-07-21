Sky is the limited for 'incredible' Stokes, says Root

Manchester: England skipper Joe Root has lavished praise on all-rounder Ben Stokes, who played a crucial role in team's emphatic win over West Indies in the second Test of the ongoing three-match series.



On Monday, England defeated West Indies by 113 runs at the Old Trafford to level the series.

"He's (Stokes) Mr Incredible. I suppose. I certainly think he can keep performing at this level. I think the sky's the limit for him really," Root said after the match as per ESPNcricinfo.

"To have such a complete game, and so many different gears at your disposal, allows you the ability to keep getting better," he added.

Stokes, who played a patient 176-run knock in the first innings, came out all guns blazing while opening the batting in the second innings as he scored 78 runs off just 57 balls. His knock helped the hosts set a challenging target which they defended successfully by bowling out the West Indies for 198. Besides, Stokes also picked up three wickets in the game and was adjudged the Man of the Match.

"If he (Stokes) continues to read situations the way he is, and keeps the confidence that he's playing with at the moment, there's no reason why we can't continue to see such brilliant performances as we have done this week, and over the last 12 months really," Root said.

"I think everyone understands that we are watching a player at the peak of his powers, at the peak of world cricket, delivering time and time again.

"We have to savour that, we have to appreciate that and understand that we are, without trying to pump his tyres too much, in the presence of greatness," he added.

The two teams will now face each other in the series decider beginning Friday at the Old Trafford.