Skipper Savita's heroics hand India first win
Terassa (Spain): Skipper Savita starred in front of the goal as India defeated Canada 3-2 in the shootout after both teams were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation time in their classification match of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup here on Tuesday.
Madeline Secco (11th) handed Canada the lead before Salima Tete (58th) left it late to equalise for India. But it was Savita's heroics in front of the goal that gave India their first win of the tournament.
The Indian captain led from the front and pulled off as many as six saves in the shootout, while Navneet Kaur, Sonika and Neha converted their chances in the ninth to 16th place classification match.
Smarting from their disappointing loss to Spain, India started the match on an attacking note.
After soaking up the initial pressure from the Indians, Canada managed to put the ball into the India net, but it was disallowed as the referee awarded a penalty corner and Natalie Sourisseau's attempt was off target.
Canada went one better a few minutes later as they won another penalty corner. This time the variation created confusion in the India defence, and Kathleen Leahy passed it to Secco for the final touch to stun the Indians.
India once again came out stronger in the second quarter and penetrated the Canadian defence on numerous
occasions.
