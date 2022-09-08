Skipper Rohit Sharma climbs three places to 14th

Dubai: India captain Rohit Sharma gained three slots to be at 14th while Suryakumar Yadav dropped a place to fourth among batters in the ICC T20I rankings issued on Wednesday.

Rohit (612 rating points) climbed three spots after scoring a 41-ball 72 against Sri Lanka in an Asia Cup Super 4 match at the Dubai Interational Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

However, Suryakumar (775 rating points), apart from his sensational 68 off just 29 balls against Hong Kong, failed to replicate his performances against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the big games.

Star batter Virat Kohli gained four places and is ranked 29th after scoring 60 against Pakistan.

Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (up eight places to 50th) and young pacer Arshdeep Singh (up 28 places to 62nd) have also progressed.

Hardik Pandya remained at fifth spot in the all-rounder's chart.

Topping the batting chart is Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (815 rating points), who has displaced his teammate and captain Babar Azam (794 rating points). Rizwan has scored 192 runs in three matches in the Asia Cup and is the leading run getter in the

tournament so far.