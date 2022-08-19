Skipper Rahul needs game time; team new challenge in remaining ODIs

Harare: Skipper KL Rahul would hope to get some valuable batting time as the Indian team is expected to recalibrate its goals to create some challenge for itself in the remaining two ODIs against Zimbabwe.

The gulf between the two teams would always make these kind of bilateral contests lopsided but bigger goal for the 'Men In Blue' would be to push the limits.

The immediate target for the side would be to try and bat first in case Rahul wins the toss in Saturday's second ODI.

The early start on a bouncy track and sufficient nip in the air would pose some challenge for the batters. There won't be any Jimmy Anderson or Josh Hazkewood in operation but even then battling the conditions would be a good test for Rahul and his players.

Deepak Chahar had pointed out after the first game that there is little help for the bowlers during the second session and the only time there's some challenge for batters is the first hour of the match.

Before facing the might of Shaheen Shah Afridi in Asia Cup, a morning session with deliveries moving both sides, albeit with a gentle pace, would be decent enough extended net session for Rahul.

While 'Captain Rahul' showed his elder statesman like qualities by letting Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill open in the first game, the 'Batter Rahul' also needs to get his priorities right before the Asia Cup.

He needs to quickly adapt to Team India's "attack at all costs from the onset" philosophy and that can't just happen overnight. Against a side like Zimbabwe, which is not good enough to even challenge a top Indian domestic side, Rahul would get an ideal opportunity to experiment with his batting.

Similarly Deepak Hooda, if given a chance to bat up the order, can also build

his confidence.