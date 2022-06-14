Sindhu, Sen eye consistency as focus shifts to Indonesia Open

Jakarta: Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and rising star Lakshya Sen will seek consistency as they lead the Indian charge at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament beginning here on Tuesday.

Sindhu has managed to secure two Super 300 titles -- the Syed Modi International and the Swiss Open -- this year but she has looked vulnerable against top players, facing defeats at the hands of Thailand's Ratchanok Inthanon, China's Chen Yu Fei and Korea's An Se Young.

However, the former world champion is known to up her game in big events and she will look to gear up for next month's Commonwealth Games with another good show at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno when she opens against China's He Bing Jiao, whom she had beaten at Badminton Asia Championship.

If Sindhu, seeded seventh, can cross the opening two rounds, she is likely to face the third seeded An Se Young, who has an overwhelming 5-0 record against the Indian.

In men's singles, eighth seed Sen and HS Prannoy -- the two architects of India's epic Thomas Cup win -- will cross sword in an all Indian contest.

Sen has been in good touch for the last few months.

World Championship silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth, who was in sensational form at the Thomas Cup, will meet Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei in his opener.

Former Singapore Open champion B Sai Praneeth, who hasn't been in the best of form, is pitted against Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in his opening match.

Top men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who had skipped the Indonesia Masters last week, will open their campaign against Korea's Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho.