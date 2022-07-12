Sindhu, Prannoy lead India's challenge at Singapore Super 500
Singapore: Indian shuttlers, led by two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and in-form HS Prannoy, will look to hit top gear in the Singapore Super 500 Tournament beginning here on Tuesday. Being the last tournament before the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, starting later this month, the duo cannot afford to take it easy.
Sindhu (3) and Kidambi Srikanth (7), who are the only seeded Indians in the main draw of the men's and women's singles competition, have been handed easy draws. World No. 7 Sindhu, who will open her campaign against lowly-ranked Lianne Tan of Belgium, is the only seeded player in her quarter.
Veteran shuttler Saina Nehwal will begin her campaign against compatriot Malvika Bansod and the winner of the clash could possibly face 2018 Asian Games silver medallist He Bing Jiao and former world champion Intanon Ratchanok in the second round and quarterfinals respectively. Srikanth opens his campaign against a qualifier and in the quarterfinal he may run into fellow Indian and 2017 champion B Sai Praneeth.
All eyes in the men's singles would be on Prannoy who has been in good form this year. Placed in the second quarter of the draw, Prannoy opens his campaign against Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin.
