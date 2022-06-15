Sindhu, Praneeth bow out of Indonesia Open

Jakarta: Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu made a shock first-round exit from the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event after suffering a straight-game defeat against China's He Bing Jiao here on Tuesday.

The seventh seeded Sindhu lost 14-21, 18-21 to Bing Jiao in the women's singles.

Also bowing out was B Sai Praneeth, who lost 16-21, 19-21 to Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark, in the men's singles. Sameer Verma was the lone Indian singles player to move to the next round on the day as he notched an easy 21-19, 21-15 win over France's Thomas Rouxel in 45 minutes.

He will face sixth seeded Malaysian Lee Zii Jia in the second round. The women's doubles pairing of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy, too, advanced to the pre quarterfinals, with a 21-15, 21-8 win over the Indo-US duo of Ishika Jaiswal and Srivedya Gurazada.