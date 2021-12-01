Sindhu leads India's campaign; focus on Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag as well

Bali: P V Sindhu will look to ensure that her consistent run yields a title, while all eyes will also be on the fast-rising Lakshya Sen and the men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as they make their debut at the BWF World Tour Finals beginning here on Wednesday.

It will be the best ever representation for India at the year-end tournament with as many as seven of them qualifying for the USD 1,50,000 event.

Save for mixed doubles, the Indians compete in all other categories with Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, who made the cut after the completion of the Indonesia Open last week, set to represent the country in the women's doubles

event.

The only Indian to win the prestigious title in 2018, reigning world champion Sindhu was a finalist at the event the year before and she will look for another good outing when she opens her campaign against top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in group A.

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, has been consistent with three semifinal finishes in the last three events and is likely to make it to the knockout

stage.

The 26-year-old from Hyderabad is expected to finish among the top two in the group as she has a good record against the other two opponents -- Denmark's Line Christophersen and Germany's Yvonne

Li.

Srikanth, only the fourth player ever to win four Super Series titles in a year, has looked in good touch in the last few events with semifinal finishes at Indonesia Masters and Hylo Open.