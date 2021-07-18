Sindhu has improved her defence for Olympics: Park

New Delhi: A weak defence was the reason behind P V Sindhu's slip in performance early in the year and the COVID-induced break has helped her address the flaw and also work on her motion skills ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, said India's foreign coach Park Tae-sang.

The 42-year-old, who was roped in for India's men's singles players in 2019, has been training Sindhu following the departure of fellow Korean coach Kim Ji Hyun after the Basel World Championship two years ago.

"Sindhu's defence is weak compared to her attack. So I have been focussing on her defence training before the Olympics," Park, who was the national coach with the Korean team from 2013 to 2018, Said.

"When Olympic was postponed, I thought it was an opportunity to work on her motion skills, and net training. All top players like Akane Yamaguchi, Tai Tzu Ying all know that Sindhu has got a strong attack, so they wait for her powerful smash.