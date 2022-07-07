Sindhu glides into Malaysia Masters quarterfinals
Kuala Lumpur: Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu cruised to the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters with a facile straight-game win over China's Zhang Yi Man here on Thursday.
The two-time Olympic medallist, who is seeded seventh, made short work of the world number 32, Yi Man 21-12 21-10 in just 28 minutes in the women's singles second round clash.
However, a tough contest awaits the former World Champion, currently ranked seventh in the world, as she will cross swords with her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight.
Sindhu has a dismal 5-16 head-to-head record against the world No. 2, who had also beaten the Indian in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open last week.
In the men's singles contest, B Sai Praneeth lost two Li She Feng of China 14-21 17-21 in 42 minutes.
Later in the day, HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap will take the court.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Samant urges Maha CM to set up welfare board for autorickshaw and taxi ...7 July 2022 9:19 AM GMT
IndiGo says no smoke was detected on Raipur-Indore flight on Tuesday7 July 2022 9:17 AM GMT
VP Naidu congratulates newly-nominated members of RS7 July 2022 8:47 AM GMT
Boris Johnson agrees to resign, will stay UK PM until new leader...7 July 2022 8:39 AM GMT
No case against Jayarajan in connection with aircraft protest...7 July 2022 8:09 AM GMT