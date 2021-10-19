Sindhu eyes good outing on return to action

Odense: Double Olympic medallist and reigning world champion P V Sindhu will look for a good outing as she returns to competitive action after a break, at the Denmark Open World Tour Super 1000 tournament beginning here on Tuesday.

Sindhu, a bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics, had taken a break due to the hectic schedule during the Games, but she would be itching to make a winning return to the USD 850,000 event, which will also restart the BWF World Tour following a suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also in action will be London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, who has recovered from her groin injury, which had forced her to retire midway through her first match at the Uber Cup Final last week.

While Sindhu, seeded fourth, will look for a rampaging start when she opens against Turkey's Neslihan Yigit, Saina will have to work hard to get past Japan's Aya Ohori in her opening round.

Sindhu, the 2016 Rio Games silver medallist, is likely to cross swords with Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the second round and a win there could put her face to face with fifth seed Korean An

Seyoung.

All eyes will also be on Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy as the seventh seeded Indian pair open its campaign against English combination of Callum Hemming and Steven Stallwood.