Sindhu enters second round of Singapore Open
Singapore: Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu progressed to the women's singles second round with a convincing straight-game win over Belgium' Lianne Tan at the Singapore Open Super 500 tournament here on Wednesday.
The third seeded Indian looked in complete control as she prevailed 21-15 21-11 over world No. 36 Tan in a 29-minute match.
The former World champion will next face Vietnam's Thuy Linh Nguyen.
Sindhu took time to get off the block, lagging 1-4 but she pulled away from 7-7 to never look back. After 11-8 lead at the mid-game interval, she kept moving ahead to pocket the opening game.
She continued the momentum in the second game with a 5-1 advantage. A three-point burst helped Tan to narrow the lead but a relentless Sindhu stepped up her game to seal the issue without much ado.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after Gotabaya flees; violent...13 July 2022 8:15 AM GMT
SC refuses to pass interim order staying demolitions across states13 July 2022 8:11 AM GMT
Adani Ports handles a record 100 MMT cargo in just 99 days13 July 2022 7:57 AM GMT
SAD asks Punjab CM to withdraw statement seeking land for Vidhan Sabha13 July 2022 7:00 AM GMT
NDA presidential nominee in Rajasthan, to meet BJP lawmakers13 July 2022 6:34 AM GMT