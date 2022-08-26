Silence over National Sports Awards is baffling

New Delhi: It seems, the babus in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have forgotten about the National Sports Awards this time.



Every year, at around this time, there is intense speculation on who the award winners would be. There was a brouhaha last year when it was decided to remove the name of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi from the Khel Ratna award.

The decision to remove the name of the former Prime Minister from the biggest National Sports Award was justified as he was not an athlete of repute. The award was then prefixed with the name of hockey legend Late Dhyan Chand, whose birth anniversary is on August 29 (Monday).

What is surprising is this time there has been no murmur or even a notification issued as yet for the various awards. It includes the Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards, Dronacharya Awards (given to top coaches) as well as awards for lifetime achievement.

Last year, following the highs of the Indian athletes' performances at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralaympics, as many as 12 Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awards and 36 Arjuna Awards were given. As the Tokyo Games had ended in August, it was decided to hold the awards function in November, and not on August 29.

A couple of years ago, the Sports Ministry had brought out a notification saying the process of applying for the National Sports Awards could be delayed in a year where there are important events like the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games held.

This year, the Commonwealth Games were held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8. If the Sports Awards presentation was going to be delayed, there is no news as yet on it. After all, given India's good performance in Birmingham, where the athletes won 61 medals, which comprised 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals, awards had to be given. This includes able bodied athletes as well as Para athletes.

There is no denying a few athletes among these have already won the National Sports Awards. However, there are a lot many who will still be craving for recognition (awards) as it carries a lot of prestige value plus a cash component.

Usually in the months leading up to the Sports Awards, there is speculation on the winners. The Khel Ratna used to be given initially to just one outstanding athlete. With a departure in tradition from 2002, it is now up to the Awards Committee to make the recommendation. It has to be then okayed by the Sports Ministry.

Since the time the Commonwealth Games ended, plenty of news in sports has pertained to governance, The world football body (FIFA) suspending the All India Football Federation and the election process being set in motion is big news. At the same time, elections to Hockey India, now under a COA (Committee of Administrators), which are due in October first week, is also big news. Apart from this, the mess in the Indian Olympic Association has also grabbed headlines, though the Supreme Court has put on hold a COA taking charge of the National Olympic Committee.

There were several outstanding performances in the Commonwealth Games this time. In addition, athletes have also done well at the world junior championships in some disciplines. Cricket also has seen bright

action with the women's team winning a bronze medal in the Birmingham T20 event of the CWG.

Ideally, by now, a committee should have been put in place to draw up a long list of who could figure as award winners. One hopes, governance issues which need to be addressed on priority has not led to the National Sports Awards being put on the back-burner.