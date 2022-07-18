Shot putter Chase Ealey earns 1st US gold at worlds champs

Eugene: Shot putter Chase Ealey's red, white and blue nails along with her matching makeup paired well with this: Team USA's first gold medal at the world championships.

Not a bad early birthday present, either. Ealey, who turns 28 in four days, ended up winning the event on her first attempt Saturday night at Hayward Field.

Her opening toss went 67 feet, 2 inches (20.49 meters) and dethroned two-time defending world champion Gong Lijiao of China.

By a matter of minutes, Ealey earned the honor of first American gold at the inaugural world championships held in the U.S. Moments later, Fred Kerley led an American sweep in the 100.

I haven't quite absorbed the information that it's happened, said Ealey, who became Team USA's first world outdoor champion in the women's shot put.

It just feels really good.

To remind herself to relax and breathe at big meets, Ealey glances at her forearm.

She has breathe tattooed on it. This competition certainly left her breathless.

After her first attempt, no one could match her. It's the first time a female thrower has won the competition at worlds on her first-round attempt in the final.

All part of her plan.

I warmed up bigger than I competed, which happens a lot, she explained.

I was really feeling myself every throw was at 20 (meters). I was just like, OK, I think I can do this.' The minute I got in there and (heard) the cheers in the crowd, I knew it would happen. I felt really good about it.

For Gong's final attempt, Ealey found a vantage point from which she could tell instantly if she would end up with gold or silver.

Gold it was.

After her last attempt a scratch she buried her face in her hands before heading for the stands, where her family awaited.

As for the makeup, it's a whole thing, she explained. The smear was caused by

