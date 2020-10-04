Shooting 'not a part' of Hamilton's proposed 2026 Commonwealth roster

Hamilton: Shooting is not a part of the roster proposed by the bid committee of Hamilton city, the frontrunner for hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, the development coming not long after the huge furore caused by the sport's exclusion from 2022 Birmingham edition.

With the exception of the 1970 edition in Edinburgh, shooting, which is not among the core sports in the CWG programme, has been a part of every Games since Kingston 1966.

Hamilton 2026 Games bid committee chairman Lou Frapporti confirmed during a virtual community forum that shooting is not part of its proposal.

"At present I don't believe that shooting is a part of these Games," Frapporti said according to insidethegames.com.

"One of the challenges we've had is working with the Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth sports to come up with a Games programme that is modified and a little less ambitious than their usual Games programme," he added.

The Hamilton bid does not yet have government support after it switched its attention to host the Games from 2030 to 2026, following a request from the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

Earlier, the city had wished to bid for the 2030 CWG, which will mark the centenary Games after it hosted the first edition in 1930. Government approval had already been obtained for the 2030 Games bid.

The CGF had said Hamilton 2026 would need a commitment from municipal, provincial and federal partners before the end of September in order to maintain the "exclusive" backing it has given to the bid. The deadline has been extended, according to reports.

The sport was also not part of the roster for the 2022 Birmingham Games but shooting powerhouse India convinced the CGF to include it in the roster after offering to host the events in Chandigarh.

The Indian city will now host the 2022 Commonwealth Games' shooting and archery events.